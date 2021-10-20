CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs police arrest man on child sexual exploitation charges

By Paige Weeks
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man police believe sexually exploited children has been arrested following a search warrant.

Tuesday morning, the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant in the 4300 block of Halstead Circle.

Following the search, 33-year-old Gustavo Tamayo Arana was arrested on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

Arana was booked into the Criminal Justice Center and is being held without bond. His court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is comprised of investigators from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security.

