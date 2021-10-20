Emington Weather Forecast

EMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly Cloudy High 60 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.