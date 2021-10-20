Emington Weather Forecast
EMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly Cloudy
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0