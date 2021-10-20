4-Day Weather Forecast For Ukiah

UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 68 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light Rain Likely High 52 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



