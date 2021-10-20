Huslia Weather Forecast

HUSLIA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Slight Chance of Light Snow High 32 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 33 °F, low 22 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 33 °F, low 24 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly Cloudy High 32 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.