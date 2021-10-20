CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabbs, NV

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Gabbs

Gabbs News Alert
 8 days ago

(GABBS, NV.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Gabbs, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gabbs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqNt6_0cWxCNMv00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

