Gerlach, NV

A cloudy Wednesday in Gerlach today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Gerlach News Flash
 8 days ago

(GERLACH, NV.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Gerlach, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gerlach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cWxCMUC00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

