Wednesday set for clouds in Northway - 3 ways to make the most of it

(NORTHWAY, AK.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Northway, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Northway:

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 30 °F, low 20 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight High 32 °F, low 20 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight High 29 °F, low 21 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly Cloudy High 31 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.