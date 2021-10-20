Palmdale Weather Forecast

PALMDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



