Palmdale Weather Forecast
PALMDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
