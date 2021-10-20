Anaktuvuk Pass Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ANAKTUVUK PASS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of Light Snow
- High 22 °F, low 16 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light Snow Likely
- High 21 °F, low 14 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 21 °F, low 16 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly Cloudy
- High 20 °F, low 16 °F
- Light wind
