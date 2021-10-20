Daily Weather Forecast For Hume
HUME, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
