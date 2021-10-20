4-Day Weather Forecast For Leadore
LEADORE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight
- High 48 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
