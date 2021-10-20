Union Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
UNION CENTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
