Weather Forecast For Grenora
GRENORA, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 48 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0