3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Rock River
(ROCK RIVER, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rock River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rock River:
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 33 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 28 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
