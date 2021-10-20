Elk City Daily Weather Forecast

ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 59 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 21 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain Likely High 62 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain then rain and snow overnight High 50 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



