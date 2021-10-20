Elk City Daily Weather Forecast
ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 59 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain Likely
- High 62 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain then rain and snow overnight
- High 50 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
