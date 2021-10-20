Soda Springs Weather Forecast
SODA SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 42 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 49 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain then chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 43 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light snow then light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 40 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
