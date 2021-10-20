Mitchell Daily Weather Forecast
MITCHELL, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
