4-Day Weather Forecast For Paisley
PAISLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
