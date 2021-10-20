CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevig Mission Dispatch

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Brevig Mission

(BREVIG MISSION, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Brevig Mission Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brevig Mission:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbsU4_0cWxBlOS00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Scattered snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight

    • High 33 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 32 °F, low 23 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 30 °F, low 23 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light snow overnight

    • High 30 °F, low 23 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

