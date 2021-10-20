Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Brevig Mission
(BREVIG MISSION, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Brevig Mission Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brevig Mission:
Wednesday, October 20
Scattered snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 33 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 32 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 30 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 30 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
