4-Day Weather Forecast For Whiting
WHITING, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
