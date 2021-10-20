CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winifred, MT

Weather Forecast For Winifred

Winifred Updates
 8 days ago

WINIFRED, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cWxBhrY00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

