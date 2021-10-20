Weather Forecast For Glendale

GLENDALE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



