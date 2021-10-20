Nuiqsut Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NUIQSUT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 24 °F, low 12 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly Cloudy
- High 21 °F, low 13 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 22 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 25 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
