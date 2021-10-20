Onslow Daily Weather Forecast
ONSLOW, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0