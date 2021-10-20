Onslow Daily Weather Forecast

ONSLOW, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Isolated rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Slight chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 54 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Friday, October 22 Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 54 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



