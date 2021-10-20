Coin is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(COIN, IA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Coin, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coin:

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.