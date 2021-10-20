CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coin, IA

Coin is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(COIN, IA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Coin, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cWxBZkc00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

