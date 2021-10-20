Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in Tower City with these activities

(TOWER CITY, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tower City:

Wednesday, October 20 Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 26 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 45 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 48 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 22 mph



