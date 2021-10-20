Daily Weather Forecast For Mooreton
MOORETON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
