New Leipzig, ND

Wednesday sun alert in New Leipzig — 3 ways to take advantage of it

New Leipzig Daily
 8 days ago

(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) A sunny Wednesday is here for New Leipzig, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Leipzig:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cWxBVDi00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 41 °F, low 23 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

