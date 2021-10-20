Weather Forecast For Marshall
MARSHALL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated snow showers then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 38 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while areas of blowing snow then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Friday, October 22
Areas of blowing snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 37 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0