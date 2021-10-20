Petrolia Weather Forecast
PETROLIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Rain
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
