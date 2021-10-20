4-Day Weather Forecast For Winnett
WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
