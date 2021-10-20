CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capay, CA

Capay Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

CAPAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cWxBLdg00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

