Capay Weather Forecast
CAPAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
