Wednesday has sun for Michigan — 3 ways to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(MICHIGAN, ND) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Michigan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cWxBJsE00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 24 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 24 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

