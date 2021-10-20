Metaline Falls Weather Forecast
METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 49 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
