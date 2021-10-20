CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Grove, KY

Sun forecast for Sharon Grove — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Sharon Grove Today
Sharon Grove Today
 8 days ago

(SHARON GROVE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sharon Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sharon Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cWxBCh900

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sharon Grove, KY
The Hill

Pfizer says Biden administration has ordered 50M more vaccine doses for kids

Pfizer and BioNTech announced in a press release Thursday that they will be providing the U.S. government with 50 million additional pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the companies' statement, the move is meant to help prepare for vaccination needs for children under the age of 5, should the vaccine eventually be approved for children that young. Pfizer has stated that it expects to deliver all the doses by the end of April.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
Sharon Grove Today

Sharon Grove Today

Sharon Grove, KY
47
Followers
290
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sharon Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy