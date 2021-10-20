Galena Daily Weather Forecast

GALENA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight High 29 °F, low 24 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 29 °F, low 21 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 28 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly Cloudy High 29 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



