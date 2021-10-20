Daily Weather Forecast For Grand Marais

GRAND MARAIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain then rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 47 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of Rain Showers High 45 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of Rain Showers High 47 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.