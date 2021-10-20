Daily Weather Forecast For Grand Marais
GRAND MARAIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain then rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 45 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 47 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
