CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Marais, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Grand Marais

Grand Marais News Alert
Grand Marais News Alert
 8 days ago

GRAND MARAIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cWxBAvh00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain then rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 45 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 47 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Marais, MI
The Hill

Pfizer says Biden administration has ordered 50M more vaccine doses for kids

Pfizer and BioNTech announced in a press release Thursday that they will be providing the U.S. government with 50 million additional pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the companies' statement, the move is meant to help prepare for vaccination needs for children under the age of 5, should the vaccine eventually be approved for children that young. Pfizer has stated that it expects to deliver all the doses by the end of April.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Grand Marais News Alert

Grand Marais News Alert

Grand Marais, MI
6
Followers
258
Post
289
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Marais News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy