Daily Weather Forecast For Angoon
ANGOON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light Rain
- High 42 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Light Rain Likely
- High 48 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Light Rain
- High 48 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain Likely
- High 47 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
