Wamsutter Weather Forecast
WAMSUTTER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
