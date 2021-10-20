Noatak Daily Weather Forecast
NOATAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Scattered snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 30 °F, low 26 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 31 °F, low 22 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 28 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 27 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
