Noatak Daily Weather Forecast

NOATAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Scattered snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight High 30 °F, low 26 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight High 31 °F, low 22 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 28 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight High 27 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



