San Simeon Daily Weather Forecast

SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of light rain during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 60 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.