San Simeon Daily Weather Forecast
SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of light rain during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
