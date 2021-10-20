Daily Weather Forecast For Geneseo
GENESEO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
