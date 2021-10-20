Rockland Daily Weather Forecast
ROCKLAND, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 51 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
