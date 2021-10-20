CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, WA

A rainy Wednesday in Beverly — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Beverly Daily
Beverly Daily
 8 days ago

(BEVERLY, WA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Beverly, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beverly:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cWxArTn00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly, WA
The Hill

Pfizer says Biden administration has ordered 50M more vaccine doses for kids

Pfizer and BioNTech announced in a press release Thursday that they will be providing the U.S. government with 50 million additional pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the companies' statement, the move is meant to help prepare for vaccination needs for children under the age of 5, should the vaccine eventually be approved for children that young. Pfizer has stated that it expects to deliver all the doses by the end of April.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
Beverly Daily

Beverly Daily

Beverly, WA
11
Followers
270
Post
695
Views
ABOUT

With Beverly Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy