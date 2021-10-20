A rainy Wednesday in Beverly — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(BEVERLY, WA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Beverly, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beverly:

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 65 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Light rain likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight High 60 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.