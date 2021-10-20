Paris Weather Forecast
PARIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
