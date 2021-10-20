4-Day Weather Forecast For Austin

AUSTIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 51 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



