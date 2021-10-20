Lake George Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
