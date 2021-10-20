4-Day Weather Forecast For Wainwright
WAINWRIGHT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 26 °F, low 14 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 22 °F, low 14 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight
- High 22 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Light Snow
- High 27 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
