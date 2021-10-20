Butte Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUTTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
