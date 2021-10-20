Daily Weather Forecast For Stebbins
STEBBINS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated snow showers then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 34 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 33 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 33 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 32 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0